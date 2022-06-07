Houston County 911 center takes new approach to interacting with special-needs individuals

A voluntary form allows caretakers to provide law enforcement with information on likes, dislikes, and triggers of special-needs individuals.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In just one day, the Houston County Emergency Communications Center gets thousands of calls and many involve special needs individuals.

"The days of you not interacting with an autistic or special needs person is really no longer. You're going to interact with them throughout the day," Lieutenant Veronica Edens said.

Edens has not only trained law enforcement on how to deal with autistic individuals, she also has an autistic son.

With her combined experience, she and her team have launched a form to better help when they receive a call.

"Say little Bobby Jr., he's running around, but we know he belongs at this house because we have that information, we know who his caretaker is so we can contact that caretaker, and we know what his likes and dislikes are," she said.

The voluntary form allows caretakers to provide law enforcement with information like how the individuals react to loud noises or a lot people.

Then, the 911 center can pass that information along to officers in the field.

“With them having that training and the bracelet that says they are an autistic person, I'm hoping at that point we can search our system and find who that person is," the lieutenant explained.

Edens says the number of calls have increased in Houston County, but they hope to give parents and caretakers peace of mind in interactions.

"I think the worry that they're not going to know what to do with their child shouldn't be there, because they really do understand and this form is only going to help them that much more," she said.

The 911 center says there are also programs available to assist children, disabled adults that live alone, and people with Alzheimer’s.

For more information on the special needs form, contact Lt. Veronica Edens at VEdens@houstoncountyga.org.