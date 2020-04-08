Crystal Tucker has taught 4th grade math and science at Northside Elementary School for the last three years. She says she never expected to be 'Teacher of the Year'

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County is just two days away from the start of their school year and Houston County's newest Teacher of the Year, Crystal Tucker, is getting ready.

She has taught fourth grade math and science at Northside Elementary School for the last three years and she says she never expected to win the countywide award.

"I still feel like someone is going to pop out at any point and say, 'Gotcha,' says Tucker.

She graduated from Perry High School in 2005, where she met her husband.

She joined the U.S. Army as a nurse before returning home to work at GEICO.

Now, she's doing what she's always wanted -- teaching.

"It's a dream job. I absolutely love it," says the Elko native. "I remember teaching my baby dolls when I was very little in elementary school and my baby brother, Channing, was my very first student."

Tucker pushes her students to achieve their dreams.

"I’m trying to change their mentality of not ‘if you graduate,' or ‘if you go to college,' but I’m trying to change their mentality to ‘when you graduate,' ‘when you go to college,' ‘when you achieve your dreams.'"

She says she has one stipulation for all of her students.

"When they become famous to remember me and to send me front row tickets to whatever they are doing."

On Thursday, she's heading into a school year unlike any other.

"They don't write 'What to do in the event of a pandemic' in college. There's no handbook."

Tucker says the uncertainty can be a little nerve-wracking, but she's going to do what she can to keep her students safe.

"I do feel like we are ready to take on this huge challenge and I know our students are ready to come back, too," she says. "I mean, we don't know what tomorrow is going to hold. We could go to digital at any point and I think it's just to be flexible."

Tucker says she feels prepared to handle whatever comes her way, just as educators all over the country had to do when schools went to online learning back in April.

"When everything else was in chaos, educators really pulled together and continued the mission of making sure our students were well loved on at that their education was not going to stop," she says.