The Houston County Sheriff's Office Annual Coat Drive is back, but it was not always a coat drive.

Patrol captain Ronnie Harlowe said it began in 2011 when the sheriff's office was handing out toys but found out kids in Houston County needed more than that.

"There were puddles of water in the roadway and these young kids were standing there with no shoes and no coats on to get that toy," says Harlowe.

With temperatures dropping, these coats are badly-needed.

In 2017, the Houston County Sheriff's Office collected 589 coats, 774 pairs of shoes, and 30 bicycles. With help, Harlowe says they can collect even more.

"We give coats, shoes, and toys anywhere from infant to toddler all the way up to teen. There's just a need across the board there," Harlowe adds.

The donation pile is thin right now, but with your help, that can change.

You can bring coats, shoes, and cash donations to the Sheriff's Office at 202 Carl Vinson Parkway in Warner Robins.

To find out more, check out the Houston County Sheriff's Traffic Division Facebook page.

