HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Bears have won their third GHSA baseball title in seven seasons.

The team defeated Lassiter High School 2-1 and 4-0 in the best-of-three series at Truist Park in Atlanta.

The first two titles came back in 2014, and then again in 2016.