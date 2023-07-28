'When we give a raise, we want to give it to all': Houston County Board of Education raises wage for all school staff

The pay raise will take effect in the first paycheck of the school year.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — At the school kick-off ceremony this week, the Houston County Board of Education announced a 4.31% district-wide pay raise for all staff.

As a former teacher and principal, deputy superintendent Richard Rogers knows the demands teachers face all too well.

“We, as district office staff, we need to keep those hats on and just remember what they’re dealing with each day,” he said.

Grace Watson is a first-grade teacher at Langston Road Primary School in Perry.

While Watson is eager to see her new students next week, she knows preparing for their arrival is expensive. But still, it is worth it.

She said her favorite part of her job is being able "to watch that lightbulb go off in their head" as they learn new things. But she said there is more to being a teacher than just providing instruction.

"Just to be their biggest cheerleader," Watson said. "To be there for them through the hard times, the good times."

Not only do they focus on lesson plans and curriculum, but they can also ensure their students reach their highest potential by looking after their social and emotional well-being, too.

That is something the Houston County Board of Education tries to recognize.

"I think we, as district office staff, we need to keep those hats on and just remember what they're dealing with each day," Deputy Superintendent Rogers said.

With all school staff earning a pay raise in their first paycheck this upcoming school year, Houston County School District employees will earn 18% more than Georgia's state salary schedule.

Teachers beginning their careers can earn a starting salary of about $47,000.

Veteran educators, with over 20 years of experience, can earn a six-figure salary of about $100,000.

Ms. Watson is the recipient of a science and social studies grant from the Georgia Department of Education. She's also on her way to earning a doctorate from Columbus State University.

Rogers believes educators should be paid what they are deserved.