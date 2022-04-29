Houston County Board of Education says mental wellness summit to address anxiety, depression

The summit invites parents and students to get mental wellness resources

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County schools are aiming to show that mental health matters.

In fact, they're introducing a wellness summit to help parents and students get resources.

As a teacher and a parent, Katherine Branch often gets to see the effects on students' mental health.

"Many of them are experiencing stress from school, stress from things that they see on social media, whether it's things that their classmates are posting or even things about what’s going on in our world right now," she said.

A study by the CDC shows almost half of U.S. high school students report regular mental health struggles including stress, depression, and anxiety, but Branch says she sees students taking more of an interest in seeking care.

"Students are starting to realize that it's OK to seek mental health care and it's being talked about a lot more," Branch said.

In an effort to address what students may be going through, the Houston County Board of Education is having their first-ever mental wellness summit.

"We really wanted to create an event that would increase awareness of mental health in the community, and so the mental health summit was born," the program director said.

Tangela Brice says the summit will provide a safe space to recognize and address anxiety and depression as well discuss the impacts of social media on youth. They’ll also have an opportunity for parents to meet community therapy providers.

"The families can meet them, ask any questions. It’s really just about bridging the gap between parents that need resources and the resources we have in the community," Brice said.

Brice says "Project Aware" promotes social and emotional learning in the school systems and they plan to have other events surrounding mental health needs.