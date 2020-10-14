Voters said the second day of early voting in Houston County was smoother than the first day.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Voters told us the process moved along at the Houston Board of Elections office in Perry, with most reporting wait times between 45 minutes and and two hours. Tuesday, some voters reported waiting between three to seven hours to cast their ballots.

"It took about 40 minutes, in and out," Nickolas Kotlarski.

"My wait time was 45 minutes. It was fairly smooth," Chanae Bradley.

"I got here around 10:30, so the wait time was about 2 1/2 hours long," said Dorothy Seybold.

Houston County Board of Elections says they managed to keep the lines shorter Wednesday. One change they made is passing out a sample ballot to voters waiting in line.

"It was very smooth... they gave you a 'for reference' ballot to make sure you filled it out properly," said Kotlarski.

Elections Assistant Supervisor Andy Holland says they also brought in more staff.

"Most of them are concentrated on the check-in at the computer getting people processed as fast as we can. The state system seems to be moving a little quicker today, which helps of course. We haven't seen either of our lines get as long as they were yesterday," said Holland.

Some voters said they'd appreciate a separate line for seniors and people with disabilities.

"It was very smooth except I just felt that should've had easier access for the elderly and disabled," said Jeffrey L. Miller.