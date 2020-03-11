More than 36,000 people voted early in person, while more than 19,000 used mail-in ballots.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Some voters said they faced a few problems voting at the Houston County Annex in Warner Robins Tuesday morning.

Due to those problems, the Houston County Board of Elections says the precinct will be open at the annex until 7:40 p.m. The board says the tablets that the poll workers use to check people in were not working properly, causing a long line earlier in the day, but things began flowing well once those issues were taken care of.

Andy Holland with the Board of Elections says more than 50 percent of Houston voters cast ballots early. More than 36,000 people voted early in person, while more than 19,000 used mail-in ballots. Once the polls close, Holland says we will start to see results in the county.