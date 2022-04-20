Houston County Friends of the Library book sale offering 90,000 titles up for grabs

Proceeds of the sale are used for resources such as new books and funding after-school programs.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — If you consider yourself a bookworm, then you're in for a treat.

There are around 90,000 books for sale.

Friends of the Library started the sale in 2005 and hasn't missed a year yet, except for 2020 due to the pandemic.

Since the start of the sale, they've been able to raise a total of $430,000, and that number is about to climb again.

Georgette Lipford with Friends of the Library says she's thrilled about the impact they've had on the county's libraries.

"It's very gratifying just to work on the process of all the planning that goes into putting this event together and then having everything come together and be successful to the extent that we can then, in turn, give money back to the library system," Lipford said.

You can shop Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a $5 entry fee.