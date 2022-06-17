Houston County breaks ground on new school

New plans for Langston Primary School aim to relieve overcrowding at Langston Road Elementary.

MACON, Ga. — The recent census showed that Perry is one of the fastest-growing areas in Central Georgia, and the Houston County schools have a plan to make sure they keep up.

They've got plans for a new school, called Langston Road Primary School. It's set to open in about a year and will serve kids between pre-k and second grade.

The new school will help relieve crowding at Langston Road Elementary School.

The district broke ground on the school on June 17th. They say it will let them provide more classroom space in one of the fastest-growing areas in the county.

Houston County Schools Superintendent Mark Scott says it's definitely time to expand: “it’s over 100,000 square feet, and has over 58 classrooms. I’m just really looking forward to having the opportunity to relieve some of the crowding at Langstone Road Elementary School.”

Neighbors John Teregeyo and his wife are expecting a child and already have 2 rising 1st and 3rd graders at Langstone road elementary school, and they are excited about a new primary school getting built.

“I think it's a great idea. The more these neighborhoods develop in the area it's important for the school system to keep pace with the population,” Teregeyo said.

The 20-22 to 20-27 12 E-SPLOST is paying for the school. If you want to see the construction as it happens, the address is 325 Langston Road in Perry.