'It feels amazing': Houston county brothers, student athletes start clothing brand

They're student athletes. Kaide, he plays basketball and Kaleb plays soccer. But for these brothers, the idea of teamwork goes a little further. “We have this dilemma all the time, like, we'll look for something and it'll be too nice or not nice enough," Kaide explained. Kaleb handles things behind the scenes. "Like managing the actual website, uploading things, and I'm trying to run the social media better," Davis said. While Kaide runs point on creativity. "I will make the design and me and my brother will talk about it," Liberman said. They say their designs have a message like making sure you 'ball out'

"It’s not just basketball, its ball out in anything you do. Do your best in what you do," Liberman said.



They also bring awareness to things others may miss by making a fashion statement.



"Me and my brother, we were talking about how we don't get a lot of time to talk about Black history," Davis said. "We wanted to spread awareness about that fact and that's where the whole idea for the shirt came in. We wanted a precise number so people know exactly how little it is."



Their mom, Kamika Friley, says it's a positive outlet.



"With them being so busy, it keeps them out of trouble and they stay more so focused on their careers and what they plan on doing in the future," Friley said.



And community support has been appreciated.



"I'm really so thankful to be in this community with so many people, so many children that are on the right track," she said.



The right track, court, field or design room.

