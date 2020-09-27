Houston County co-working center for women to launch in October

The center will also feature a photo wall, which will highlight stories of Black women who were part of the civil rights movement

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fenika Miller is launching a co-working center for women in Warner Robins named Suceed Cowork.

Miller says this will specifically be a safe space and inclusive community for Black women, entrepreneurs and professionals in Houston County.

“Black women are the fastest growing entrepreneurs in our state... However, Black women are often left on the margins when it comes to access to resources, networks and information,” Miller said.

Miller says there will be women-owned business products and apparel, high-speed internet, unlimited coffee and tea, networking events and rental opportunities for small events.

Programming for women will be offered to move them from ideation to the launch of their businesses. Operation Hope will also offer financial literacy and entrepreneur programming.

“We have a showcase for women's owned merchandise. They can rent out the space as a boutique space to have events,” she said.

The center will also feature a photo wall. Miller is working on a project to collect and highlight stories of Black women who were part of the civil rights movement in Houston County.

“I've pretty much completed my life's work to make sure that Black women and girls are centered in the conversation. I wanted to feature women from our community on the wall,” Miller said.

The center will open mid-October at 1302 Watson Blvd.