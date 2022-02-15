Houston County commission chairman plans to retire at end of 2022

Stalnaker's 50 years of service to Houston County will officially conclude on New Year's Eve

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County commission chairman Tommy Stalnaker announced at Tuesday night’s meeting that he will not be seeking reelection.

In his announcement to commissioners and other elected officials, he says he came to that decision "after much thought, prayer, and deliberation." His term ends on Dec. 31, 2022, marking 50 years of service to Houston County.

Of the 50 years, 38 were as a county employee in the public works department and the last 12 as commission chairman. When he was first elected in 2010, Stalnaker was the third full-time chairman in Houston County history.