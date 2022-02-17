Houston County commissioner Dan Perdue resigns immediately to run for commission chairman

Perdue was elected to his Post Four seat in May 2020 after commissioner Larry Thomson announced he would not be seeking re-election.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Days after Houston County commission chairman Tommy Stalnaker announced he wouldn’t be seeking re-election, a potential successor has thrown their hat in the ring.

Post Four commissioner Dan Perdue announced he would be resigning from his current post to run for chairman at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

“It has been a great honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Houston County in my current Post Four seat on the commission,” said Perdue. “However, to be eligible for Post One, I must submit my resignation effectively immediately. I do this now to ensure the seat is filled at the earliest available opportunity, which is by way of a special election during the primary in May.”

At the end of the news conference, outgoing chairman Tommy Stalnaker offered his endorsement of Perdue.

“I give him very high marks for his contributions since becoming a commissioner. It is my honor to endorse and support [Perdue] for chairman of the Houston County Commissioners,” said Stalnaker.

