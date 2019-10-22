HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Slow down.

That’s the message law enforcement and school principals have for drivers speeding through school zones in Houston County.

One 13WMAZ viewer pointed out Lake Joy Road as a hot spot for drivers flying through those school zones.

Along Lake Joy Road, traffic slows from 40 to 30 miles per hour from 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. every school day.

But not every driver follows that rule.

"People have sped through school zones since they’ve been adopted," says Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner.

He says they monitor the 13 school zones in the city and it’s not unusual to write tickets or citations in those areas.

They have cars or motorcycles in those areas and use radar or lidar.

Chief Wagner says they patrol those areas mainly to be seen.

"The whole point is we don’t want to have to go out there and write citations. It's to be seen and slow folks down."

He says it's all about keeping kids safe.

Langston Road Elementary Principal Elgin Mayfield agrees.

"We’re not doing that just to impede your morning or afternoon routine. We have those there for the safety of the kids going in and out of those schools," he says.

Mayfield says it’s a problem everywhere.

"Especially when you have roads like Lake Joy or Langston or even Danny Carpenter outside of Mossy Creek Middle that are these long, straight roads, people are going to tend to speed on those roads regardless if it’s a school zone or not."

Perry is beginning the process of installing cameras in all seven of their school zones. They will capture video, speed, and license plate numbers of drivers speeding through those areas.

If drivers are caught speeding, they will find a ticket in their mailbox.

According to Perry Police Chief Stephen Lynn, they will sign a contract and begin installing those new cameras in the next few weeks.

Chief Wagner says Warner Robins is looking into doing the same.

Mayfield says if those middle or high schools aren’t a part of your everyday life, it’s probably more difficult to spot those school zones if you aren’t paying attention.

"I hate seeing anyone ticketed for speeding through a school zone, but at the same time, we have to learn that it’s the right thing to do whether we want to do it or not," he says.

