'Why not run for it?': Houston County coroner retires after 41 years

Danny Galpin says his friends who work in law enforcement kept him going for all those years.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin is officially retiring.

At a retirement party emceed by County Commission Chair Tommy Stalnaker Thursday, Galpin reflected on his career.

"I just decided, 'Why not run for it?'" he remembered. "I got elected, and got elected, and got elected."

That one decision led to a 41-year career.

"Every time I thought, 'Well, this'll be the last time. Someone will run against me and beat me.'"

That never happened. There Galpin remained, touching lives as Houston County's coroner.

"He was so easygoing, he was so accommodating, he was never demanding, he was understanding," Stalnaker said.

According to everyone who took to the open mic, that's not even the half of it.

"As a coroner, he has changed death into life for many people in the state of Georgia," said Cassie Borderieux with Life Link of Georgia.

Borderieux says Galpin's willingness to let her group know of possible organ donors saved countless lives over the years.

"Danny has worked along with us and the hospital when we have an organ donor to make sure that we get all the information that we need, so we can provide that option to the family," she said.

Borderieux says she's grateful for Galpin's friendship and their work partnership. Galpin says he's humbled by all the kind words.

"I never envisioned myself as being anyone special. I just wanted to do a good job and make everyone happy," he said.

Galpin and Borderieux have a long-standing tradition: free pie Wednesday at O'Charley's. They both say that tradition will absolutely continue.

Galpin says he's looking forward to finally taking some time off for himself. He's planning a trip to Arkansas to visit some family with his sister.