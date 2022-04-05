'More than I could've asked for': Houston County family of seven starts with two adopted brothers

After unsuccessfully trying fertility treatments, Kimberly and Jason adopted two brothers. When they looked into adopting more, they found out they were pregnant...

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Mother's Day is Sunday and we know there are all kinds of moms and many ways to become a mom. For some, it can be a sad day. That was true for one Houston County couple.

For most women, becoming a mom starts in labor and delivery, but for some, the path to parenthood takes a different route.

"Just like most people, we assumed it would happen naturally, but it didn't for us," said Kimberly Clements.

Dreaming of starting their family, Kimberly and Jason Clements tried fertility testing and treatments with no luck.

"I had a lot of bitterness and sadness," said Kimberly. "It was a really difficult time in my life, those few years we went through that."

About five years into their marriage, they decided to adopt.

"Let's close that door and let's just answer what we feel like God is calling us to do, which is to adopt through foster care," said Jason.

In the fall 2009, they started attending classes through the Division of Family and Children Services. Then, about a year later, they added Ralph and Will into their family.

"They came together; they were three and four years old. So, we went from zero to two," said Kimberly.

The brothers were in a foster home for two years. The Clements' say the four of them helped each other through their trauma.

"Letting them [in] and convincing them you're here to stay, and you're not going to leave like everyone else has done... it was hard, but it was also just full of precious moments and I wouldn't change it for the world," said Jason.

About a year later, they started looking into adopting, again.

"I just got pregnant and so it was a very happy surprise; and then I just got pregnant again two years later, and then again two and a half years later," said Kimberly.

The addition of Levi, Carson, and Jocelyn made them a blended family of seven! Levi and Will share a brotherly bond.

Photos: The blended Clements family of 7 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

"Our brothers Will and Ralph, I feel like they weren't adopted, I feel like they were born and raised here," said Levi.

"It feels weird, knowing they are not blood in a way, but then again it feels normal. I don't know how to word it, but I mean they mean a lot to me," said Will.

Jason says watching them grow up together is the ultimate gift.

"I love all of my kids and would do anything in my power to do what's best for all of my kids," he said.

And Kimberly wouldn't want to be called 'mom' any other way.

"Mother's Day was something I dreaded, just wanted wanted it to be over, didn't want to have anything to do with it; and so now, it's really been redeemed, just to really be grateful for everything God has blessed us with. It's more than I could've asked for," said Kimberly.

The kids say they're getting ready to buy flowers and Hershey's Kisses, and make five Mother's Day cards for Kimberly.