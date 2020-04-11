Republican Incumbent George Hartwig faces Democrat Erikka Williams.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County voters cast their ballots to make their choice for District Attorney Tuesday.

George Hartwig was elected 10 years ago and Erikka Williams has worked under Hartwig as his Chief Assistant DA since 2011. Throughout this race, they continued to work in the same office, which both candidates say has created some friction.

Both candidates say if they're elected, they want to get rid of their current backlog of cases. Williams says after working for Hartwig for nine years, it's time for new leadership.

Hartwig says he's proud of his track record of prosecuting violent criminals and wants to continue that.

"I have received so much support from both sides of the aisle. I'm running as a Democrat, but my inbox is full of Republicans that are supporting me because they know that what's going on in the DA's office right now is just not right and I'm the person to fix it," Williams said.

Hartwig said, "You know, if they want to elect somebody who's got a proven track record who has been doing this job, somebody who is a true conservative Republican law and order prosecutor, then I'm the guy."