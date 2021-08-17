Houston County DA George Hartwig retires

Hartwig was elected to a new term in Nov. 2020.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A veteran Central Georgia prosecutor is stepping down.

Houston County District Attorney George Hartwig submitted a letter of retirement to Governor Brian Kemp last week, and Kemp accepted his retirement Tuesday.

That's according to Pete Skandalakis, the executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia.

Hartwig worked as a Florida police officer in the 1970s and 80s, before moving to Macon to attend Mercer's law school.

After joining the Houston County District Attorney's office as an assistant DA in 2001, he ran for the top job in 2010 and has been there since. He won a new term just last year.

He beat his former chief assistant, Erikka Williams, with 52 percent of the vote.

Hartwig sent his retirement letter to 13WMAZ. It reads:

"After much thought, prayer, and consultation with my wife, I have decided to retire as District Attorney of the Houston Judicial Circuit effective September 1, 2021. It has been my honor and privilege to serve the State of Georgia as a Prosecutor for the past 20 years. The highlight of my legal career has been to serve as Houston's District Attorney since 2020.

Throughout my career, I have strived to serve the citizens of this state to the best of my ability. I have worked hard to keep Houston County safe and to seek a full measure of justice for victims of crime. I leave the District Attorney's office in the very capable hands of my Chief Assistant District Attorney, William Kendall."

This is a developing story.