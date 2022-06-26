Houston County democrats hold reproductive rights rally in Warner Robins

The rally was held on Watson Boulevard in response to the Roe v. Wade decision.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In Warner Robins, the Houston County Democrats held a reproductive rights rally on Watson Boulevard in response to the Roe v. Wade decision.



"Taking away that fundamental choice that should be given to every single family, woman here in this country," Darrius Butler said.

Butler is the democratic nominee for Georgia's eighth congressional district.

He says people came out on Saturday to fight for a change. He says the Supreme Court has made a grave mistake on impeding women's health.

Butler says their goal is for their voices to be heard, and fight against the decision.

Ariel Phillips is the democratic candidate for Georgia's House of Representatives District 147. She says that American's rights are being taken away.

"I don't understand why we are trying to force people to have children when we don't even have the resources to support those children when they are born," Phillips said.

Butler says that in the future he hopes that meaningful legislation can be passed to go against what the Supreme Court has done.