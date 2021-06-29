Houston County deputies arrest 1, searching for 2nd suspect after man beaten with gun

A 39-year-old man was beaten with a gun during a fight in a home on the 200 block of Surrey Drive

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County deputies are investigating after an aggravated assault that happened at a home on the 200 block of Surrey Drive in Warner Robins.

According to a news release from the Houston County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday about a fight between three people in the home. When they made it to the scene, deputies found a 39-year-old man who had been hit in the face with a gun. The release says deputies originally thought the man had been shot, but treatment at the hospital showed that there were no gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office says one suspect ran to a house on Cherry Court. The Houston County response team used tear gas in order to get the suspect out. He was arrested and taken to the Houston County jail where he is being charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Deputies are still searching for the second suspect.