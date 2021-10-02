4 charged after Houston County deputies find meth during search of storage units, homes

The sheriff's office says more arrests are expected as the investigation continues

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Four people are facing drug charges after Houston County investigators searched five properties in Warner Robins.

According to a news release, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Police executed warrants at three storage units, a home on Red Fox Run, and a home on Northeast Drive Wednesday.

The release says investigators seized two kilograms of meth, marijuana, Xanax, three guns and an undisclosed amount of money.

Three residents of the home on Northeast Drive were arrested and charged: Alicia Marie Willett, Nicholas Earl Fite, and Hannah Locklear.

They’re each charged with trafficking meth, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

One person at the Red Fox Run address, Timothy Ledford, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

The sheriff’s office says more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Anyone who has information about the four suspects can call the Houston County Narcotics Unit at 478-922-1313.