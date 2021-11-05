Houston County deputies investigating 3 hospitalized after log truck crashes into bus

53-year-old Winston O'Neal was driving a log truck north on Highway 247 when he ran a red light, hitting a bus at the intersection.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County deputies are investigating after a bus accident that injured four people on Highway 247 at the intersection of Green Street.

According to a news release from the Houston County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at around 12:30 p.m. Friday. Deputies say 53-year-old Winston O'Neal was driving a log truck north on Highway 247 when he ran a red light, hitting a bus at the intersection.

The bus driver, 25-year-old Layne McDonald, and the three passengers on the bus were injured. All four were taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where they are listed in stable condition.

O'Neal was not hurt in the accident.