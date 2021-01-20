Houston County deputies investigating after man shot in the legs

Deputies got to the scene on Highway 41 and found the victim sitting in his car with gunshot wounds

BYRON, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot in the legs Tuesday night.

According to a news release, it happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 3000-block of U.S. Highway 41 in Byron.

It says deputies got to the scene and found 23-year-old Derrick Wade sitting in his car with gunshot wounds to his legs.

Wade was taken to the Medical Center in Macon. The GBI has been called in to assist with processing the crime scene.

Anyone with information can call Sgt. Joe Middlebrooks at 478-542-2085.