Houston County deputies investigating 'suspicious death' after man's body found

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a ‘suspicious death’ Friday.

According to Houston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jon Holland, a call came in around 7:40 a.m. after a man’s body was found in the 7500-block of Houston Road.

Holland says people passing by the area called it in. First responders got to the scene and found the man was dead.

Investigators are treating it as a ‘suspicious death’ and have been out at the scene since the morning collecting evidence and canvassing the area.

They have not confirmed the man’s identity yet, or notified his next of kin.

