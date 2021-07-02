Houston County deputies investigating toddler’s death

The 3-year-old died in the Houston Medical Center's ER

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Investigators in Houston County are trying to figure out how a 3-year-old girl died.

Coroner Danny Galpin says 3-year-old Soria Polk died Saturday in the Houston Medical Center’s emergency room.

Houston County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Detective Capt. Randy Banks says family members brought the child to the hospital with injuries. It’s standard procedure to open an investigation anytime a child dies, even if it’s accidental.

Banks says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation completed an autopsy on Thursday, but his office is still waiting to get those results. It could offer information on how the child was injured.

No one has been charged in connection with the death.