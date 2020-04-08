Update: Man in custody after domestic situation in Perry

Investigators used a distraction to get the man threatening self-harm in custody

PERRY, Ga. — Update: Chief Steve Lynn told 13WMAZ around 5:30 p.m. that the man is now in custody and is headed to the hospital for help with his mental health.

He says the Houston County Sheriff’s Response Team used a distraction to take him into custody. No shots were fired and he was uninjured.

The scene is now clear.

-----

Parts of Morningside Drive in Perry are blocked as Houston County deputies work to de-escalate a domestic situation.

Perry Police Chief Steve Lynn says the call originally came in as a domestic dispute at the Villas near Morningside.

Lynn says the man involved is now in the backyard of the apartment complex threatening to harm himself.

Lynn also says the man has weapons, but they are unsure of what exactly they are. He is threatening to harm himself or anyone who comes near him but he does NOT have a hostage.

Houston County Sheriff’s Office negotiators are now working to talk to the man and de-escalate the situation.