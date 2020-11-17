Houston County deputies searching for suspect in car break-ins

Capt. Jon Holland says one of the two suspects in a recent series of car break-ins is in custody, and they are now trying to find the second suspect

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officials in Houston County have one person in custody and are searching for a second after a recent rash of car break-ins.

Capt. Jon Holland with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office told 13WMAZ late Tuesday afternoon that they’ve had around 20 entering auto cases across the county in the last few weeks.

Holland says that they saw the suspect’s vehicle earlier today, and they drove off leading deputies on a brief chase down Story Road, Dunbar Road and onto Fairgrounds Road.

The driver then went into a wooded area and ran away from deputies.

Holland says they have one of the two people in the car in custody, but they are actively searching for the second person right now.

He adds they also recovered two stolen cars in the area where they spotted the suspect’s car, and that no shots were fired during the chase.

The sheriff’s office says they will send a release with more details Wednesday.