Houston County deputy faces firing over social media comment on Ahmaud Arbery murder case

A letter to Deputy Paul Urhahn says he is suspended without pay and he will be terminated next Thursday if he doesn't request an appeal

A Houston County deputy is facing termination after leaving an offensive comment on a Macon television station’s Facebook post about the Ahmaud Arbery murder case.

13WMAZ obtained a letter issued Monday by Sheriff Cullen Talton to Deputy Paul Urhahn, notifying him that he was suspended without pay pending termination.

Talton says the decision was reached after reviewing the requesting discipline letter and an internal affairs investigation report.

He found Urhahn in violation of the office’s standard operating procedures for conduct:

Page 5, 4A – An officer must at all times, on and off duty, conduct him/herself in a manner which does not bring discredit to the department or county

Page 5, 4B (2) – Conduct unbecoming an officer shall include that conduct which has a tendency to destroy public respect for employees and confidence in the department.

Urhahn has 10 days from Monday to request an appeal of his termination. Should he not file a request, he will be fired by close of business Thursday, Jan. 20.

The three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced in Glynn County Friday.

Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael were each sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 20 years. Meanwhile, William "Roddie" Bryan was sentenced to life in prison with parole.