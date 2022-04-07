Houston County deputy shoots and kills man

It happened at a home on the 400 block of Tharpe Road, that's off Russell Parkway.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Houston County deputy shot and killed a man overnight according to County Coroner James Williams.

He says it happened at a home on the 400 block of Tharpe Road, that's off Russell Parkway.

Williams says deputies were called around 10 p.m. Sunday night to the home where a man was barricaded inside.

The mans name has not been releases and there are no further details at this time.

Reporter Molly Jett says that she counted more than 20 bullet holes in the front of the home.

13WMAZ reached out to the Houston County Sheriff's Office and they referred questions to the GBI.

So far, the GBI has not responded.

13WMAZ will have updates on this developing story as it becomes available.