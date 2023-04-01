Houston County District Attorney's Office closes record number of cases in 2022

William Kendall's office closed more than 4,000 cases last year-- that means they've been resolved by plea, dismissal, or trial

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County District Attorney's Office says it's celebrating a big win in 2022 by closing its most cases in years.

"It’s been written about many times that when I took over, we were very low-staffed -- I was bailing water, hoping and praying good people were going to show up," District Attorney William Kendall said.



Months after stepping into his role Houston County's District Attorney William Kendall says his office has maintained a full staff and have set record numbers.



"We've closed over 1,800 additional cases than we did the year prior, and in fact, as the numbers I’ve released, we're lightyears ahead of what we used to do when it comes to moving cases,” he explained.

Kendall's office closed more than 4,000 cases last year, which means they've been resolved by plea, dismissal, or trial. He says the job isn't just to “put the bad guys in prison," but to serve the victims of crime, making their victim advocacy program a priority.

"One of those is that we actually start making contact with victims, sometimes within 24-48 hours of the incident date," he said about new victim advocacy implementations.

That's where Felicia Richardson, victim advocate supervisor, and her team come in.

"The criminal justice process can take a long time and we are there with them every step of the way. At the end of the case being closed, a lot of times, our victims are relieved,” she said.

Kendall says he can’t take all the credit for the office's success.



"The public should know, the folks here in the DA's office in Houston County work hard, they seek to do the right thing and we're not perfect, and we'll never be perfect, but we'll certainly try," Kendall said.