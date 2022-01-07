'It's all one too many': Houston County District Attorney speaks on Violent crime in Warner Robins

Houston County DA William Kendall held a press conference to address violent crime in Warner Robins, and give information on possible solutions.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — District Attorney William Kendall held a press conference on Friday at the courthouse in Perry to address violent crime in Warner Robins.

He advocated for support of the police department and community accountability and released details about the pending investigations for the 3 cases.

"I expect to see maybe today, and in the near future, that there will be more arrests associated with these cases, and these people will be taken off the street," Kendall said.

His remarks follow a press conference on Tuesday by Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and Police Chief John Wagner about three shootings in Warner Robins over 48 hours.

After the shootings at Cru Lounge, the 7 Star Food Mart, and Thomas Boulevard, the people of Warner Robins called for a change in the community.

The current number of homicides in the area has reached 8; last year, it was 11.

Kendall said he understands the concerns and that no matter what the crime is - "one burglary, one armed robbery, one homicide, it's all one too many for me."

There have also been concerns about gang violence in the area, something Kendall spoke about.

"I will tell you that the preliminary information indicates that 2 of the three homicides appear to be motivated by criminal street gang activity," said Kendall.

According to the Police, all of the shootings involved street gang members.

Kendall went on to say that they have identified the parties involved in the cases and that it is just a matter of tracking them down and bringing them in.

As for solutions to the problem, Kendall said that the sheriff's office had begun supplementing the police at the Warner Robins Police Department by using their units to patrol areas in Warner Robins.

There will be more patrol cars and officers in the community, so residents should not be alarmed if they see a significant police presence.

He said, "the police department, the local law enforcement agencies, and the DA's office will do our part to ensure that the community is safe."

If you have any information regarding these cases, you can reach out to the Warner Robins Police Department at (478) 302-5378 or Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.