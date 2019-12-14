HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — First responders are working to get a vehicle out of the Echeconnee Creek.

Houston County Assistant Fire Chief David Newman says a vehicle is in the Echeconnee Creek about 200 yards down stream from the bridge heading east.

Newman says its near the Macon-Bibb/ Houston County boarder.

According to Ronnie Harlowe with the Houston County Sheriff's Office, someone was fishing, spotted the vehicle in the water, and then called 911.

The Macon-Bibb Dire Department was helping Houston County officials, but they are no longer at the scene.

A dive team is there working to get the it out of the water. Harlowe says there is no one inside.

He also says officials do not know how long the vehicle has been in the river.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

Mother dead, 2 children hurt after Johnson County wreck

7 hurt after wreck on I-475 North

Nassau Bay officer struck, killed while trying to arrest suspect

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.