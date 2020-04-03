PERRY, Ga. — Tuesday, King's Chapel Elementary students heard Dr. Seuss books read by members of the Perry Panthers football team, Houston County first responders, a local youth pastor, and more.

It's an annual tradition at the school. All the readers were community volunteers, including 911 dispatcher Leigh Fletcher.

"When you read to a child, they're hearing how the word sounds so that when they look at a word on paper, it makes more sense to them. I know that my daughter -- I have a 10-year-old daughter, and that's how she learns -- is by hearing it," Fletcher.

Inspired by "Fox in Socks," students and teachers sported silly socks all over school.

Principal William Ray says more than 50 community volunteers came to read to all grade levels at King's Chapel Tuesday.

