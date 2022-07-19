Houston County Elementary honors 2 students through drive for cancer patients

Since 2016, faculty and students of David Perdue Elementary have collected protein drinks and donated them to the cancer center across the street.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Since 2016, faculty and students of David Perdue Elementary have collected protein drinks and donated them to a cancer center across the street.

Each year David Perdue Elementary students and staff collect bottles of Boost, Ensure, and Glucerna to donate to cancer patients.

"Perdue Elementary is a special place, but Perdue Elementary is just a building. It’s the people that make it up who make it special," the school’s Principal said.

Since the mission started, the bulldog family lost two students to the illness, and it’s become a lot closer to the heart.

"In 2019 when we lost McKenzie to cancer, that hit home to us and then that summer after she passed away, Aiden joined our school and within a month we found out he had the same cancer McKenzie had," the Principal said.

Both students passed away.

Michele Brooks and Linda Rozier are the parents of McKenzie Brooks and Aiden Rozier, the two students who passed away from cancer.

"McKenzie was an outgoing loving girl. Anyone who knew her, you would just fall in love with her just by her smile," Brooks said.

"Aiden was a spunky kid he liked to joke around, he was always laughing, and he always wanted to be the clown," Rozier described.

Both Brooks and Rozier say seeing their children honored through the good deed means so much and in some ways, hits home.

"McKenzie when she could not eat sometimes, this is what we would go to. We would go to the Pediasure or the Boost depending on what flavor it was, she would want mostly strawberry, but this means a lot," Brooks said.

"It's just an honor and were just happy they can be represented. It's a good thing, it’s wonderful, and if you can give the Boost, give the Boost because it helps cancer patients," Rozier said.

The official fundraiser kicks off on July 28 but Payne says folks can begin bringing donations to the school at any time.

If you want to donate, drop off between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. the last day to give will be August 8th.