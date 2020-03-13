WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County's Emergency Management Agency has called a 2 p.m. press conference to provide information on the coronavirus pandemic.

The briefing will take place at the Houston County Annex in the Commissioners Board Room located at 200 Carl Vinson Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA 31088.

Seating is limited and will be held for local officials and community parenters only.

No question and answer session will be held at the end of the briefing.

At this time there are no confirmed or presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Houston County.

