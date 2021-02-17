Houston County deputies looking for missing man

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County emergency crews are searching for a missing man Wednesday morning.
A Facebook post from the Houston County Emergency Management Agency says, with the help of the sheriff's office, they're looking for 23-year-old Arthur Myers.
He was last seen Tuesday night around 9 p.m. at 100 Smoke Rise Drive in Warner Robins.
Myers is described as being 5'7 and weighing about 150 pounds.
The post says he has shaggy brown hair.
Anyone who has seen him or has information on his whereabouts can contact the sheriff's office.