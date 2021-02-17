Houston County deputies looking for missing man

23-year-old Arthur Myers was last seen Tuesday night around 9 p.m. at 100 Smoke Rise Drive in Warner Robins.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County emergency crews are searching for a missing man Wednesday morning.

A Facebook post from the Houston County Emergency Management Agency says, with the help of the sheriff's office, they're looking for 23-year-old Arthur Myers.

He was last seen Tuesday night around 9 p.m. at 100 Smoke Rise Drive in Warner Robins.

Myers is described as being 5'7 and weighing about 150 pounds.

The post says he has shaggy brown hair.