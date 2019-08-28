HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County employee has been charged after stealing thousands of dollars in computer equipment from the Houston County Board of Commissioners.

According to a sheriff's office booking sheet, 32-year-old Victor Mark Massey, was arrested Monday and charged with one count of theft by taking and two counts of theft by conversion.

Lieutenant Kent Bankston says he's stolen several thousand dollars in monitors, computers, and computer parts. He could not say an exact cost, because they're still sifting through the large amount of items.

After stealing, Bankston says Massey proceeded to sell the items on a website.

He was arrested two days after another employee at the Houston County computer room office reported the thefts, according to an sheriff's office incident report.

Bankston says right now Massey is charged with misdemeanors, but more charges, including felonies, are pending. Jail records show he bonded out the same day he was arrested.

