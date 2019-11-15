KATHLEEN, Ga. — A company announced Wednesday they will reintroduce a vital cancer drug after cutting its production earlier this year.

In June, Teva Pharmaceuticals stopped making the drug vincristine, citing "business reasons."

Kyler Pike strategies to win a game of Go Fish, but oftentimes, the battle isn't for a card game -- it's for his health.

His mom, Ashley Pike, says, "When he came home from school yesterday, he was very, very sick and we were in the hospital again."

Two years ago, Kyler was diagnosed with leukemia. Now, he is in remission.

"Leukemia was a death diagnosis 30 years ago, and now with the protocols they have in place, it just gave us a lot of hope to know what he truly has and which path to take," says Ashley.

Vincristine is a vital drug moving him along his road to recovery. In October, the shortage with the drug forced Kyler to miss a dose.

"They had to pick which kids received it," says Ashley.

Teva was one of only two suppliers of this much-needed medicine which has no alternative.

When Teva stopped making the drug, it left Pfizer as the only producer, and when they hit a production complication, it caused ripple effects for pediatric patients.

"The shortage has created a nationwide image of childhood cancer and how terrible it truly is, and who cares if a vial is $10 and you're only getting paid $10? Our children are dying from cancer," says Ashley.

On Wednesday, in a Facebook post, they said the company will again manufacture vincristine, and at its U.S. plant, "which provides the fastest route to market."

It's a relief to parents like Kyler's, but the impact of the missed dose still lingers in their minds.

Ashley says, "The future, if he relapses, I might think in my head, 'Well, was it that missed dose?"

In a webinar posted by the Children's Oncology Group, pediatricians say they don't know how the missed doses will impact patients.

In the Facebook post from Teva, it recognized that vincristine is a lifesaving drug. They also said since, "there is no reliable single supply anticipated in the near term - we have decided to reintroduce the product."

