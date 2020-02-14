WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County Fire Department announced Friday that it would be able to get new gas monitoring equipment after receiving $18,372 from Firehouse Subs.

In a news release, the department thanked Firehouse and explained what kind of equipment that money would help them buy.

“We are grateful for the wonderful generosity of Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. This grant allows for the purchase of gas monitoring equipment to be placed on all of our trucks that will enable us to ensure our firefighters and citizens are protected from hazards such as Carbon Monoxide exposure, flammable and toxic environments, and aid in our fight to limit exposure to carcinogens,” said Chief Chris Stoner.

Here’s a brief history of the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation:

The nonprofit was founded in 2005 with the intent of providing funding resources, lifesaving equipment, education, training and disaster relief support to first responders and public safety organizations.

Since then, it has granted more than $48 million to hometown heroes in 49 states and Puerto Rico, including more than $2.9 million in Georgia.

So the next time you’re thinking about a hook and ladder, make sure to round that bill up to the next dollar because that money could be helping your local fire department.

