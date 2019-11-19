CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Shoppers who are already hunting for the best holiday deals will see a new look at the Houston County Galleria.

James Chisholm comes to the Galleria to do his holiday shopping.

He wasn’t expecting to see a new lounge, kids' play area, and a new paint scheme when he walked into the mall.

"I think it’s beautiful. They did a great job. I mean, from coming back from what it used to look like, it looks really great," he said.

WMAZ

He said he thinks the Wi-Fi lounge is going to be a hit.

WMAZ

"During the holidays, a lot of people come in and into these stores and want to plug their phones up, so I think it’s gonna be really good."

Betsy Yates with the Galleria said she is excited to let the public finally see what they’ve been working on.

"It’s the busiest time of the year, and you know that feel of Christmas in the air and we were just excited to get it done in time so everyone could come out and enjoy it," said Yates.

She said they have new restaurants and stores like The Preppy Pink Pineapple and El Jefe, and a 71-foot Instagram wall.

But to stay-at-home mom Katelyn Spencer and her son Rykin, the kids' area is the best part.

"We came here to shop and we noticed they had the new play area and we were like, 'Oh, my goodness.'"

WMAZ

Spencer said the sitting area will be a big hit with her husband.

"When we come here with our husbands, they would rather sit with the kids while we shop, so it’s nice that they added in a couple different sections where you can sit."

The renovations started back in August and Yates said they did most of the renovations at night so they wouldn’t disrupt shoppers.

WMAZ

She said the idea behind the renovations was simple.

"We want it to be more than a place you just come out and shop. We want it to be a safe place for you to come and enjoy and it be an entertainment venue."

During the ribbon cutting, Centerville Mayor John Harley said the record number of shoppers at the Galleria in a year is 2.4 million, but with these new features, he said he’d like to see that record to hit 4 million.

