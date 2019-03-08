Houston County emergency response teams are all about to be under one roof.

Construction has begun on the new $2.5 million Fire and Emergency Management Complex.

"It provides a better service to those citizens, you know, by us having it more centrally-located," said Houston County Fire Chief and EMA Director Christopher Stoner.

He said it will house a new fire and EMS station along with the new fire and EMA Headquarters. It will also be home to a backup 911 system.

The project is completely funded by SPLOST dollars.

The complex will take up 5 of the 24 acres the county purchased a few years ago, leaving 19 for any future expansions.

"We're trying to catch up and make sure that we've got building and structures in place that are gonna support the next 40 years of growth and development for the county," Stoner said.

The fire and EMS station will be 6,244 square feet total. The new Station 5 will have four bedrooms with connected bathrooms and showers, a full kitchen, and three truck bays.

The Fire Department and EMA Headquarters will be a total of 3,914 square feet and house administrative offices, an emergency operations center, and the backup 911 system.

Stoner said the old Station 5 will most likely go to the sheriff's department, so they can move one of their other divisions there.

He said once this project this is finished around May of next year, they will start another one right after.

The county is going to move the Bonaire fire station to Old Highway 96, across from Bonaire Elementary School, according to Stoner. The property will also house an ambulance and possibly an urgent care clinic.

"That's going to provide a whole new level of service to the area out there in Bonaire that's just growing by leaps and bounds," he said.

He said the main goal of the complex and the new Bonaire station is to improve services in the fastest growing part of the county.

The complex will be named after Jimmy Williams, Jr. who died in February from pancreatic cancer. He was Houston County's fire chief for 25 years.

