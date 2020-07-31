'No one is too small or too little to make a difference': Houston County girl learns to make face masks

At 11-years-old, Layla Dykes is spending every afternoon making masks to hand out to others

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Layla Dykes is 11-years-old and wants to prove that she may be small, but she has a big heart.

She wanted to find a way to help people during the coronavirus pandemic, but she wasn't sure how.

Her aunt was cleaning out her house, so Layla asked to have her sewing machine. In one week, she not only learned the ins and outs of sewing, but she also learned how to make masks. Layla has made more than 20 already.

She says ever since she got her machine, she's spent every afternoon working on her mission to help others.

"I think it's important because, again, no one is too small or little to make a difference in the world. I mean, I'm 11 and I'm making a little bit of difference in the world," she says.

She's been giving them out to teachers at the school where her mom works.