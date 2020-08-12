Houston County group partners with high school sorority to purchase Christmas gifts for families

You can support their efforts with monetary or toy donations until Saturday, Dec. 19

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A group named Christmas for Kids in Houston County is doing its part to spread some holiday cheer.

On Tuesday, they held their 30th Annual Golf Tournament to raise money, and those funds will pay for Christmas food and gifts for less fortunate families.

They partnered with a Central Georgia high school sorority, Kappa Alpha Zeta, to purchase and deliver the items.

Sorority co-president Emily Partain says she always looks forward to this service project.

"Going out and helping those who maybe aren't able to have the same Christmas experience that we are... it's just something super special, and just going through the whole process of getting all the different stuff, it's just really exciting," she said.

You can support their efforts with monetary or toy donations until Saturday, Dec. 19. You can contact KAZ Sorority on Facebook if you're interested.