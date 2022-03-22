Houston County Habitat for Humanity gets $1M from MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos

It’s part of a larger $436 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International and several dozen Habitat Affiliates

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County Habitat for Humanity received a huge donation this week as part of a larger donation to the organization by MacKenzie Scott (formerly Bezos).

According to a news release, Scott recently donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International, 83 Habitat Affiliates, and Houston County Habitat – who will receive $1 million.

“We are extremely grateful for this tremendous gift from MacKenzie Scott. We appreciate her generosity and support that allows us to increase our capacity and offer more housing opportunities to people in Houston County. We are so thankful that MacKenzie and her team see the value in our work. Together we are going to help a lot of people,” wrote executive director, Bill Goggin.

His news release says the money will go towards building more homes and completing repairs over the next 3-5 years. It provides them with enough to build at least a dozen new houses.

Back in June 2021, Scott made her third round of multi-billion dollar donations with $2.7 billion going to 286 different organizations.

She also made two similar donations in 2020 for a combined $6 billion going to COVID relief, HBCUs, and gender equality.