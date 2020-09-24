Houston County Habitat for Humanity needs your votes to win $25K to help low-income families

Houston County Habitat for Humanity is one of the Top 200 finalists in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist® grant program.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Since 1991, Houston County Habitat for Humanity has made it their mission to help families in need.

They're one of the Top 200 finalists in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant program. If they make it to the Top 40, they'll receive a $25,000 grant.

Cheryl Glover, Resource Development Director, said they need this money to continue building houses for low-income families.

"Houston County data has determined that 16.7% of our population lives in poverty, so the money is going to go towards helping to purchase building supplies to do construction," said Glover. "It's important that we give back to lower income families, because they are the marginalized population that are, you know, living paycheck to paycheck. They are facing a lot of challenges. We are really looking forward to this competition, hoping to win, because we can really use that $25,000."

The Mayo family will be first-time homeowners thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

"We're just excited that we're going to have room for all the kids, you know, everybody's gonna have their own bedroom. We don't have to live in the living room or the den anymore. We don't have to worry about water damage, or leaks or mold. We don't have to worry about sharing one bathroom to four people," said Sandra Mayo. "They came in and saved our lives."

Voting is open until October 2, and you can vote up to 10 times per day.

Grant winners will be announced November 4. If you want more information on Habitat for Humanity or if you want to vote, click the link here.