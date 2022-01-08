'I'm excited to be here': Houston County High welcomes back students

The Bears are coming into the new school year in good spirits. Students and staff are excited to reunite and meet new faces.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — At Houston County High School, the Bears are roaring with joy on the first day of school.

Teachers, staff, and Principal Doug Rizer greeted students in the hallways to welcome students back to school. While August 1 marks the first official school day at Houston County High School, teachers have been preparing all summer.

"My theme for this year, for myself and for my students too, is learning forward." Geometry teacher Dr. Strickland says. "As a veteran teacher, I don't know it all, and I want to continue becoming the best that I can be, and I want my students to also learn forward."

Cheerleader Jada-Reese Pittman says this is a huge year because she's a varsity cheerleader and coming into her first year after home-schooling.

"I haven't been in real school since 6th grade, and that got cut short because of COVID-19," Jada says. "I'm excited to be here."

Allie Bowers has a little advice for first-year students like Pittman.

"Be yourself. There's something for everyone here, and people [here] are usually welcoming." Bowers said.

Houston County High has more than 2,000 students enrolled this year. They are one of the county's five high schools, which includes Warner Robins, Northside, Perry, and Veterans.