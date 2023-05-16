Houston County homeowners may see higher property values

People have until June 26 to appeal the new values.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — If you own a home or business in Houston County, new tax assessments are headed your way, and they'll probably show higher property values.

The county tax office says they mailed out statements for those new values last Thursday.

Chief Appraiser James Moore says property values countywide rose about 15 percent this year.

He says that's about the same as last year, but people have until June 26 to appeal the new values.

Property owners won't know whether their tax bills will go up, down, or stay the same until sometime this summer when county commissioners plan to set the 2024 millage rate.