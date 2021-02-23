Teachers interested in working in Houston County can attend a virtual fair, where they will learn about a school's culture and meet their staff.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Every year, Houston County School District hosts a recruitment fair to find teachers to fill their classrooms. This year, they’re going virtual, but they’re still on the search for what they consider to be the best educators.

Interested teachers will get to experience the closest thing to walking the halls.

“They get to click on and meet each principal and learn about their school and learn about their culture,” said Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Technology Chris Brown.

They’ll also get the chance to meet students, faculty and parents.

All 39 Houston County schools will take part in the video presentations.

“Once that teacher finds a school, they click with we have an online application, and I encourage them to apply to multiple schools,” said Brown.

This year, teachers are encouraged to submit a creative video introducing themselves.

“Maybe some unique things about you to grab the principal’s attention,” suggested Brown.

According to Brown, the hiring numbers will be about the same as in past years.

“We look for about 200 teachers each year. We haven’t seen much of a change with COVID.”

He hopes this year won’t change the outcome of who shows up.

“We want the best and brightest in each of our schools.”

The event will kick off February 24 at 4 p.m. over on the Board of Education's website. The information on how to sign-in, along with facts about Houston County School District cant be found here.