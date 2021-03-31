Warner Robins home significantly damaged in fire

One person was inside the home on Acorn Ridge Court when it happened, but they got out safely

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County firefighters are still monitoring hotspots after a fire that left a home in Warner Robins significantly damaged on Wednesday morning.

Houston County Fire Chief Ross Moulton says it happened at a house in the 100-block of Acorn Ridge Court just before 9:30 a.m. -- that's near the intersection of Peach Blossom and Feagin Mill Road.

He says there's significant damage to the back of the home and the attic because of the smoke and fire, but he's not sure if it's a complete loss.

Fire crews are still on the scene putting out some hot spots and safety officers are watching it.

"The firefighters did an incredible job stopping this," Moulton said.

Moulton says they still have some work to do.

"They had their work cut out for them," he said.

One person was in the home when it happened and they got out safely, but no one was hurt.